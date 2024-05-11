Carlos Corberan has interesting take on West Brom 'pressure'

The Baggies boss said the pressure on his side ahead of tomorrow’s play-off semi-final against Southampton is a “motivation” and nothing negative.

That is some claim to make when you consider that 46 games’ worth of work – nine or 10 months of meticulous and relentless planning and preparation – rides on 180 minutes against the same rival.

And ahead of this particular semi-final against Southampton – despite the Saints’ role as favourites and Albion’s that of the underdog – there remains clear pressure.

“If you want to achieve something in football, pressure is a motivation,” head coach Corberan said. “I am not seeing the pressure as negative. Sometimes it’s what activates you and makes you give 100 per cent.