Baggies Broadcast S7 E5: Identity, errors and an irritating start

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In the latest episode they reflect on Blackburn and Stoke discuss individual mistakes and where Albion and Carlos Corberan went wrong.

Jonny loses his mind over new EFL rules, while also discussing his trip to Kettle & Toaster Man HQ.

The boys discuss Carlos' transfer frustrations, answer your questions and look ahead to Swansea.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)