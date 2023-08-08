David Button leaves West Brom after contract is terminated

David Button lost his brief spot as Albion's No.1 last summer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 34-year-old was not part of head coach Carlos Corberan's plans for the season and is expected to join League One new-boys Reading.

Button joined Albion for a fee in the region of £1million in 2020 and penned a two-year contract extension last summer, when he went into the 2022/23 as the club's No.1 under Steve Bruce.

But he was ousted from the role by Alex Palmer by October and has scarcely featured for the club since.

And, with another year still to run on his deal at The Hawthorns, the club and shot-stopper have agreed to terminate his terms to allow him to move on.

Albion were keen to move Button on from the wage bill after it became apparent he would not feature in Corberan's plans, having fallen behind Palmer, Josh Griffiths and youngster Ted Cann in the pecking order.