Jeff Astle Foundation to receive funding from FA Community Shield

Jeff Astle

The foundation was set up in memory of the Albion legend Astle, who died in 2002 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with early onset dementia.

His death was subsequently ruled to have been caused by industrial injury, and the foundation and Astle's family have campaigned tirelessly on the issue.

It provides support for former players as well as raising awareness about the impacts of concussion, and it is now set to receive a boost from the FA.

The foundation will receive money raised at the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley on August 6.

In addition, the FA will work alongside the foundation and the Concussion Legacy Foundation to provide guidance and support to broadcasters on the appropriate ways to commentate on matches when potential concussions and head injuries occur.

Before the game, the matchday broadcasters will take part in a training session and these will continue to be made available to commentators during the 2023/24 season.

Jeff's daughter Dawn, who co-founded the foundation in her father's memory, said: "The money generated from this year’s FA Community Shield is very welcome.

She said: "It can be used to support former professional footballers and their families who are living with dementia, and will help to support and create memory groups in football clubs.

“We have also helped to develop this specialist education for journalists to ensure appropriate concussion reporting as science and policy advances.

"This will mean that when you’re watching a game at home or listening in your car, the broadcasters will be using potential concussions and head injuries as opportunities to educate, which is so important for everyone, especially our youngsters.”

FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham, added: “The Jeff Astle Foundation has played a vital role in helping to provide valuable support for former professional players that live with dementia.