Blackburn v West Brom preview: Rovers negotiate choppy waters through a tough summer

Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It has not been smooth-sailing for Rovers during the close season, amid reports new sanctions from the Indian government led to the long-term Ewood Park owners, the Venkys family who have been in charge since 2010, readdressing the club’s budget.

That brought reports at some stage that highly-rated head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the former AC Milan and Newcastle striker, could jump ship.

It has put a halt, or at least a break, on Blackburn’s summer business. Three new players have checked in, the first of which was former Wolves youngster Niall Ennis, the striker who checked in early in the summer after helping Plymouth win promotion to the second tier. Other recruits to this point Arnor Sigurdsson, an Icelandic attacking midfielder on loan from CSKA Moscow, and Sondre Tronstad, a Norwegian midfielder from Vitesse.

Headlines at the moment, however, see former No.1 goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski set to join Premier League newcomers Luton Town – taking up what would have been the role Alex Palmer was set to occupy at Kenilworth Road before Albion shut down that move.

The Belgian shot-stopper, 30, is a big earner at Ewood Park and has more than 100 league appearances with the club.

Former Middlesbrough youngster Aynsley Pears, 25, would take the role between the sticks, though Rovers are in for Swedish goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Odd in Norway.