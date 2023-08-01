English trio and Saudis show interest in West Brom's Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana is subject of interest of a host of English clubs and abroad (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old, who is currently working his way back to fitness with a return to training later in August, is a target for several clubs as Albion look to bring in funds.

The winger, an initial £12million rising to £18million recruit in 2020, is believed to be valued at around £7million by the club.

Premier League new-boys Burnley have Diangana on their radar, but it is understood the Albion man is not top of the Clarets' wanted list.

Leicester and Leeds, both preparing for a Championship campaign, are also suitors.

There is also more surprising interest from the big-spending football contingent in Saudi Arabia, who are keen to bring British players to their game among some of the leading world stars.

It is thought Albion would be open to offers for the winger, who with everybody fit last season found himself behind Jed Wallace and Matt Phillips in Albion's winger pecking order.

The club are still looking to raise funds having moved Dara O'Shea on for £7m. Goalkeeper David Button could also seal an exit to Reading, if and when the Royals' transfer embargo ends. The club are looking to lower the wage bill while funds could go towards recruits in the final month of the window.

Albion are not looking to lose players who are high up in head coach Corberan's plans after a move for keeper Palmer, which broke down, initially rocked Championship preparations last weekend.