Luton Town move for West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is off

Alex Palmer looks set to remain at The Hawthorns after Luton's approach fell through (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Premier League new-boys Luton had lodged an official approach for the Baggies No.1 over the weekend and Palmer was subsequently left out of the 4-3 friendly defeat at Bolton as Albion considered the bid.

The offer, understood to be from Championship play-off winners Luton, was initially considered as it was a full cash up-front offer as opposed to a fee paid in instalments.

The Express & Star understands the Hatters' bid for the 26-year-old was higher than the £2.5million-£3million reported in places.

But, with head coach Carlos Corberan fully involved in discussions with managing director Mark Miles and head of football operations Ian Pearce, the move will now no longer go ahead.

The update comes as a big boost for Corberan and Albion, who faced the prospect of losing their first choice goalkeeper on the eve of the Championship season, with the Baggies under way at Blackburn next Saturday.

Albion have already sold Dara O'Shea to Burnley for £7m this summer and, as reported, that figure helped give the club more power to negotiate in subsequent deals.

The Albion head coach had given his response to the approach in Palmer from Bolton's Toughsheet Community Stadium, where he admitted the timing had come as a blow to his plans for the new campaign.

Corberan issued a reminder that such interest in one of the club's key men was a reminder that, due to their financial position, Albion must remain ready to be reactive to the transfer market and any unexpected movements in the final month of the summer window.

The Spaniard had said Palmer was fully part of his plans until Friday, when he learned of Luton's bid for the keeper.

Albion's No.2 Josh Griffiths played the whole 90 minutes in the 4-3 defeat at Bolton.

The 21-year-old, like Palmer a product of the Baggies academy, is highly regarded by the club but has also been the source of speculation this summer.

The England under-21 European Championship winner was linked with a move to top flight outfit Newcastle United earlier in the window. According to reports there remains admirers of Griffiths.