West Brom talking points: Defence, Thomas-Asante, forward options & formations

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

No closer at the back

If Carlos Corberan had central defensive headaches before the game, he may need a couple of paracetamol after it.

Cedric Kipre looked okay in possession, but Albion shipped soft goals.

The first one was a good strike, the others however were avoidable.

No central defender has stood out in pre-season, and I doubt the fans nor the players themselves are any the wiser on whether they've done enough to make the cut for Blackburn.

Mowatt more than capable

Given the fact Jayson Molumby has picked up an injury, it is likely Alex Mowatt will come in as his replacement.

And Baggies fans can have trust in him from what we have seen so far, certainly at Bolton.

Confident on the ball, Mowatt got Albion moving quickly on a handful of occasions and is an able replacement should Molumby not make the opener.

Lone man needs help

If you'd have told me back in June Albion would go into the first game of the season with one fit senior striker, I'd have laughed.

If the status quo remains then they will, with Brandon Thomas-Asante taking the striking pressure well and truly on his shoulders.

For me, that is not only unhelpful but unfair on the young striker. He took his goals superbly well but he is still developing and improving, and Albion need another forward.

I appreciate Albion's transfer situation and financial struggles, but they have to find a way to help the forward.

Formation tweaks

Albion began with Corberan's usual 4-2-3-1, but switched on at least two occasions.

It looked like they moved in to both a 4-4-2 and a 4-3-3. John Swift played in a more advanced role after the break, almost off BTA.

Jed Wallace stated wide, but he occupied that central role at times last season and it may be an option Corberan takes this season.

Same for Blackburn?

The side that played for the most part at Bolton will probably be the one named up the road at Blackburn next week.

As stated above, the central defensive pairing probably still needs more thought, and if Molumby is fit he starts ahead of Mowatt.

But aside from that I'd predict it'll be what it was here.