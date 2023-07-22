Pre-season: Burton Albion 2 West Brom 2 - Report

Erik Pieters fires home the opener for Albion (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In front of around 1,500 travelling Baggies fans, Albion were denied a third pre-season victory by an 89th minute Bobby Kamwa strike.

They had twice gone ahead in the first period with Pieters and Phillips netting either side of a Cole Stockton equaliser.

But after having the better of the second period Burton struck, with Kamwa curling home from 18 yards to earn the home side a draw.

Report

As preparations for the fast approaching Championship campaign continued to ramp up, Corberan named arguably his strongest pre-season squad to date.

Caleb Taylor was handed the nod from the start at the back, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman retaining his place from the midweek draw at Salford City.

And in an interesting selection Nathaniel Chalobah was named on the bench after it was confirmed his move to Maccabi Haifa had fallen through.

Albion looked lively in the opening exchanges but it was the home side who carved out the first real chance of the game.

Alex Mowatt fires into a tackle for Albion (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

One cross field ball caught out the returning Pieters in the air, allowing Tom Hamer to find Cole Stockton with the Burton forward checking back inside before rifling a shot just past Alex Palmer's post.

Corberan's side were playing some decent stuff in the opening 15 minutes - and took the lead on the quarter hour mark through an unlikely source.

Good work down the right from Jed Wallace and Darnell Furlong came to nothing, but Albion recycled the ball to Pieters on the edge of the box and his effort from 25 yards zipped off the surface and squeezed under Burton keeper Jamal Blackman.

It took the host five minutes to level the scores - as Mason Bennett hung up a cross for new signing Stockton to head back across Palmer and into the corner.

Gardner-Hickman attempted to chip Blackman as Albion looked to re-take the lead immediately, before the youngster was involved in a sweeping counter attack then ended with Brandon Thomas-Asante only able to skew an effort way wide.

Okay Yokuslu in possession(Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Their next counter attack did lead to a goal, as eight minutes before half time Alex Mowatt, who had looked like one of Albion's most lively creators in the first half picked out a through ball for Phillips, and he rifled home into the roof of the net.

Thomas-Asante went close to a third soon after, as his powerful header was palmed away by Blackman, before Bennett failed to capitalise on a poor back header from Cedric Kipre at the other end.

As was the case in midweek, Corberan made eleven changes to his side for the second half, with Mo Faal, who penned a new two-year-deal on Friday, introduced into the action.

Tom Fellows, who was one of Albion's stand out performers at Salford in mid-week started the half in lively fashion, cutting inside and firing towards goal with Blackman getting down to push the ball away.

Moments later Faal robbed Blackman on the edge of the box but could only roll an effort off the outside of the post.

Erik Pieters celebrates putting Albion in front (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan was then forced into an early change as Adam Reach pulled while running for the ball, with Jamie Andrews summoned from the bench.

It was Albion on top as Faal fired high and wide - before John Swift's through ball sat nicely for Fellows whose low effort was deflected behind by Blackman.

The pair linked up again with 15 minutes remaining as Fellows latched onto Andrews' through ball and pulled it back for Swift whose first effort was blocked, before his re-bounded header was kept out by Blackman.

After Albion had been the more threatening throughout the half it was Burton who levelled a minute from time.

Jed Wallace gets forward for Albion (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths had been a relative bystander all half - but couldn't get his fingers to a curling Kamwa effort from 18 yards out as Albion were held to a 2-2 draw for the second time in four days.

Teams

Albion first half (4-2-3-1): Palmer, Furlong, Taylor, Kipre, Pieters, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Gardner-Hickman, Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Phillips

Albion second half: Griffiths, Ingram, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Chalobah, Molumby, Reach (Andrews 53), Swift, Faal, Fellows

Burton Albion: Blackman, Brayford, Seddon (Lakin 82), Hughes, Powell, Harper (Gilligan 82), Stockton (Gordon 68), Bennett (Kamwa 77), Moon (Sweeney 68) , Helm (Chauke 62), Hamer (Caprice 62)