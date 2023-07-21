John Barnes to appear at Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust’s fourth graduation day

Liverpool John Barnes

Barnes, a hero of Liverpool and Watford and 79-cap England international, will be at The Hawthorns tomorrow (July 22) to offer inspiration and congratulations to our most recent crop of participants.

This year, some 84 youngsters from around the West Midlands enrolled for the annual programme which provides mentorship to teenagers identified by community departments from the region’s League clubs. Through a combined programme of education and football, the Strike A Change programme offers a guiding hand to those participating.

Barnes has been aware of the Regis Trust programme since its launch four years ago and is eager to see the progress made in that time.

“Cyrille remains a legend in the game, an inspirational figure to so many players,” he said.

“I was delighted to hear from Julia about the development of the Trust, its programme and how it targets help for youngsters who may be facing difficulties. That’s exactly what Cyrille stood for.

“When Julia asked if I would come to this closing session and take part in the graduation event I didn’t hesitate. It will be a privilege to come and see the programme at work first hand.”

Barnes will be giving a 20-minute speech on the subject of endurance before engaging in a Q&A with the youngsters.

It will bring down the curtain on another year of growing recognition for the Trust’s activities, which are all about promoting the issues Cyrille fought for both during his playing days and beyond.

His widow and Trust chair Julia reports: “We launched just as COVID arrived and brought so many challenges for the first couple of years.

“As a result last year felt like Year 1 and this year has continued to grow from strength to strength. We already have the next cohort identified and could have filled the places available twice over.

“We have expanded our board of Trustees and have had support and recognition from the National Lottery and the PFA. And of course, we are just closing our year as Albion’s official charity partner.