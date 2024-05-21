West Brom de-brief: Carlos Corberan plots ahead with changes a given

Carlos Corberan’s side were deservedly beaten by Southampton in Friday’s semi-final second leg at St Mary’s to leave thoughts to turn to an interesting summer of change.

We assess Albion’s next steps:

A farewell?

Of the starters it could be a final Baggies appearance for Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Alex Mowatt – all out of contract – and loanee Mikey Johnston.

Substitutes Adam Reach and Yann M’Vila also see terms expire. Loanee Andi Weimann has already been released by Bristol City. Nathaniel Chalobah was an unused sub, as was the long-serving Matt Phillips. Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters were uninvolved.

Kipre and Mowatt have been the unlikely stars this campaign, salvaged from out the cold by Corberan, under whom they have shone.

The Spaniard will want the duo to stay at The Hawthorns but that will be tricky to make work from a financial perspective and Kipre has drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

Bartley, a long-server and big earner, has also been a stand-out performer in the heart of defence this term.