Baggies Broadcast S7 E2: Chance FC, the Love Machine & West Brom's young pups

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys have taken the second episode of the series on the road - recording en route to the second friendly of the week at Salford City.

They discuss the performance at Cheltenham Town, missed chances and the impact of the returning Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre.

The boys also look at the displays of the youngsters involved - before discussing Nathaniel Chalobah's likely exit to Israel.

They reveal which young Albion prospect is called the Love Machine, bring you an interview with Mowatt himself, and the quiz with TJ Smithy returns (spoiler alert, it is a belter).

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)