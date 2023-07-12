Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S7 E1: Target areas, £60m West Brom price tag and all quiet on the transfer front!

By Jonny Drury

The Baggies Broadcast is back for a SEVENTH season!

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the first episode of the new Baggies Broadcast season - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

In the season opener, the boys discuss the changes behind the scenes across the summer, Mark Miles' first press interview and reflect on Ron Gourlay's exit.

They look at the transfer rumours, or lack of, and Coxy reveals the areas Albion are looking to strengthen this summer.

They talk about the youngsters and their enhanced chances of first team action this season, while answering your burning questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

