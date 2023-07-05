Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom record signing Martin Albrechtsen

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The ex-title winning defender joined the boys from his home in Denmark, to discuss his record signing move in 2004 and his four years at the club, which involved The Great Escape, and the 2008 Championship title win.

Albrechtsen discussed his departure from Albion and his regrets, life back in Denmark, his Baggies memories and his plans to open a Pizza restaurant.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)