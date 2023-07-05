Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom record signing Martin Albrechtsen

By Jonny Drury

In the final episode of the Baggies Broadcast summer series, Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox sat down with former Baggies record signing Martin Albrechtsen.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast
The ex-title winning defender joined the boys from his home in Denmark, to discuss his record signing move in 2004 and his four years at the club, which involved The Great Escape, and the 2008 Championship title win.

Albrechtsen discussed his departure from Albion and his regrets, life back in Denmark, his Baggies memories and his plans to open a Pizza restaurant.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

