Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom midfielder Alex Bradley

Baggies Broadcast

Bradley, who signed for Albion aged 7, discusses his time rising through the ranks and earning a professional contract.

The midfielder looks back on his time at the club, earning international honours for Finland, and talks about how close he got to a Baggies chance.

He also opens up about his post Albion struggles as he remained in professional football, as well as the decision to step away from the full time game at a young age to play non-league and set up a business.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)