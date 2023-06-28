Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom midfielder Alex Bradley

By Jonny Drury

In the latest Baggies Broadcast summer guest episode Jonny Drury sat down with former midfielder Alex Bradley.

Bradley, who signed for Albion aged 7, discusses his time rising through the ranks and earning a professional contract.

The midfielder looks back on his time at the club, earning international honours for Finland, and talks about how close he got to a Baggies chance.

He also opens up about his post Albion struggles as he remained in professional football, as well as the decision to step away from the full time game at a young age to play non-league and set up a business.

