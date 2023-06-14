Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets former midfielder Rob Davies

By Jonny Drury

In the latest Baggies Broadcast summer guest episode Jonny Drury sat down with former midfielder Rob Davies.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

In episode four of the summer series, Davies discussed his football journey from a Mid Wales seaside town to Albion, with the Baggies forking out £50k for the Wrexham youngster.

He also talked car rides with Jeremy Peace, friendships with senior players, Cyrille Regis as an agent, a failed move to Spain, advice for young professionals and life after football.

This episode is sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

