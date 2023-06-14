Baggies Broadcast meets former midfielder Rob Davies

Baggies Broadcast

In episode four of the summer series, Davies discussed his football journey from a Mid Wales seaside town to Albion, with the Baggies forking out £50k for the Wrexham youngster.

He also talked car rides with Jeremy Peace, friendships with senior players, Cyrille Regis as an agent, a failed move to Spain, advice for young professionals and life after football.

This episode is sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)