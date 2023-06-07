Baggies Broadcast meets former striker Rob Elvins

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Elvins opens up about his time at The Hawthorns, from signing a professional contract to pushing for a first team chance.

He talks Robson, Premier League glimpses, signing one of his idols, tough professionals, and why he stepped away from the professional game at 23.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)