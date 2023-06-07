Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets former striker Rob Elvins

By Jonny Drury

The latest Baggies Broadcast guest episode saw Jonny Drury sit down with former young striker Rob Elvins.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Elvins opens up about his time at The Hawthorns, from signing a professional contract to pushing for a first team chance.

He talks Robson, Premier League glimpses, signing one of his idols, tough professionals, and why he stepped away from the professional game at 23.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

