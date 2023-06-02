Notification Settings

Son of ex-West Brom favourite Jason Koumas in England & Wales tug-of-war

By Jonny Drury

The son of former West Brom favourite Jason Koumas is in the middle of a tug-of-war over who he should represent on the international stage.

Jason Koumas representing Wales
Jason Koumas representing Wales

Lewis Koumas, 17, is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Liverpool's academy and penned his first professional contract in January.

Koumas, who went on to make his Reds debut in the EFL Trophy, has been at the club since the age of 11, and is now wanted by Wales under 19s for two scheduled games against Sweden this month.

It would see him follow in the footsteps of his playmaker father, who went on to make his Wales senior debut and earned 34 caps.

However, Koumas is also available for England and the Three Lions are keen for him to represent their under 18s against Norway and Australia in Lisbon later this month.

Koumas, similar to his father, who scored 23 goals in 141 appearances between 2002 and 2007 for Albion, also has other international options.

He would also be eligible to represent Cyprus through his Greek Cypriot grandfather.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

