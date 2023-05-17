Baggies Broadcast S6 E49: A rollercoaster West Brom season review!

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In this bumper 90 minute episode, the boys conduct a root and branch assessment of the campaign that saw Albion ultimately miss out on the play-off spots.

They discuss it all from summer signings, goalkeeper mistakes, Steve Bruce's sacking, Carlos Corberan's appointment, injuries, off-field issues and more.

Lewis and Jonny also go through some quick fire questions on the campaign - and give their prediction on where the Baggies will finish next season.

Season six of the Baggies Broadcast may be over - but do not worry Baggies fans!

The latest guest series kicks off next week with a new episode dropping every Wednesday until early July - to help give you your Albion football fix throughout the summer.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)