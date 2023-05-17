Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E49: A rollercoaster West Brom season review!

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the final episode of the Baggies Broadcast season six.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

In this bumper 90 minute episode, the boys conduct a root and branch assessment of the campaign that saw Albion ultimately miss out on the play-off spots.

They discuss it all from summer signings, goalkeeper mistakes, Steve Bruce's sacking, Carlos Corberan's appointment, injuries, off-field issues and more.

Lewis and Jonny also go through some quick fire questions on the campaign - and give their prediction on where the Baggies will finish next season.

Season six of the Baggies Broadcast may be over - but do not worry Baggies fans!

The latest guest series kicks off next week with a new episode dropping every Wednesday until early July - to help give you your Albion football fix throughout the summer.

This podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News