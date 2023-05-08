Five West Brom talking points: Swansea quality, fatigue, and Corberan's impact

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion (Adam Fradgley/Getty)

Albion twice went ahead against the Swans but due to results elsewhere it wasn't to be for the Baggies.

As it happened Swansea won with the last kick of the game and Sunderland's win at Preston ensured they secured a play-off spot and Albion had to settle for a ninth placed finish.

Here is a look at five talking points from the defeat in South Wales:

Albion were technically second best

On balance Albion probably deserved a point from the game - but even though Swansea finished a place below Albion in the final standings they showed they are a technically much better side.

Albion have lacked quality in the final third and lacked the quality to open teams up at times this season.

Swansea have that and they showed it. They didn't have a mountain of chances but they got into good areas on a number of occasions and importantly they took those chances.

Albion had success on the break

Arguably it is as dangerous as Albion have looked on the break for some time.

In the first half two good chances came from Albion breaking quickly with Wallace and with Thomas-Asante.

It was the case in the second half too, with Wallace and Thomas-Asante combining to set up Swift.

Thomas-Asante is the future but he needs support

The forward looked lively for Albion. He had a chance in the first half, ran the channels well and linked up really well with Wallace at times.

He also set up Swift but he needs more support and he isn't the finished article in front of goal.

Even with Daryl Dike when he is fit again, Albion are light up top. It is almost unfair to rely on Thomas-Asante to carry the weight of the Baggies frontline and they need more up their this summer.

But that of course depends on issues off the field.

Fatigue has played a part

As explained, Wallace's display was his best for a while but he has looked off it and tired in recent weeks, as has Yokuslu and a handful of other Albion players.

Before the game Albion put out a tweet congratulating Wallace on playing 50 games for the club. He only arrived last summer and that shows how much physically a lot of these players have had to put in.

The end product for hasn't always been there with a lot of Albion players - and you can question whether than is down to fatigue.

That is not an excuse but it is a factor and a lot of it stems from injuries. Albion have had to deal with an awful lot and that has put more strain on the fit players.

You have to praise Corberan's impact

The immediate feeling after the Swansea defeat is disappointment. Looking at recent results there have been big missed opportunities, especially with others dropping points. From the draw at Cardiff to not turning up at Rotherham and squandering a lead against QPR.

The final day showdown and prayers could have been avoided. But we have to look at the bigger picture of Corberan's time at Albion.

They were on the floor and after his first game they were at the foot of the table. Many of us would have taken a mid table finish given the situation back then.

In hindsight, we're left disappointed and left thinking what if. But his time has brought around positive change.