Jed Wallace and Jayson Molumby miss training as West Brom duo managed for Swansea

Jed Wallace, centre, is mobbed by John Swift and Karlan Grant after his match-winner against Norwich. The winger has not trained this week and is being managed ahead of the final-day trip to Swansea due to pain in his knee (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Head coach Carlos Corberan has made use of the nine-day gap between the victory over Norwich and Bank Holiday Monday's trip to south Wales.

The 2-1 success over the Canaries means Corberan's men can still secure promotion on the final day. They must beat Russell Martin's hosts and hope at least two results elsewhere go their way.

Winger Wallace and midfielder Molumby have been two mainstays of the side this season and in particular its charge up the Championship table.

Corberan revealed Wallace has played with knee pain for the last number of games, while Molumby hurried back from a groin setback suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland and has been key since his return.

"Of course, a lot," Corberan said on a rare longer break helping. "First of all, players like Molumby and Wallace haven't trained yet.

"After the effort they made – Wallace in the last games has played with a pain in the knee. You don't have time to recover – you have to compete. If you see the GPS values of him, you see the values of someone who is a physical machine.

"Players like Molumby are playing with the team after reducing the time of his injury (absence).

"He was playing with a small injury in games, and without training. This week, in some point, you suffer the consequences of the excess of the demanding by some players who have been helping the team.

"At the same time, the fact we have nine days allow us to manage the players and give them exactly what they need. It's Thursday and the last game was Saturday, so imagine how many days they've needed to recover to make sure they arrive in good condition."

It has been the first free midweek since before April for Corberan's side, who played eight games in the space of 29 days in the month.

Albion have been dealt no fresh injury blows ahead of Monday, with Okay Yokuslu expected to be fine having been withdrawn from the Norwich clash due to fatigue.

Striker Daryl Dike is expected to face at least another six months on the sidelines having undergone successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Dike's operation on the injury picked up at Stoke was initially delayed but the American has spent the last day or so recovery having gone under the knife.

Tom Rogic is a doubt having hardly featured at all recently, with Nathaniel Chalobah also out as he recovers from ankle ligament damage.

"Unfortunately, they continue the same process," the head coach said of the duo. "Rogic has started to work now with the physical coaches in the pitch and we still need to see how he progress.