Unrest after dismal run but Norwich still in top-six picture heading to West Brom

The Canaries have won just once in nine games yet still find themselves just three points outside the top six as no side appears to want to make the play-offs their own.

David Wagner’s men might be pleased they are at The Hawthorns for tomorrow afternoon’s tea-time kick-off. Norwich have gone four games at Carrow Road without scoring for the first time since 1920.

There is anger among Canaries and many have levelled it at sporting director Stuart Webber. Wagner, who took over after Smith’s sacking in January, said: “I don’t like it if we get to finger pointing, but I totally understand and respect the frustration.

“I have it as well, and, unfortunately, I’m not able to show it maybe in the way that I normally would like to show it. But at the end of the day frustration doesn’t help to keep a calm head and make the right decisions in my job.

“Confidence is not on the highest point with so many opportunities we missed where we were able to make some steps in the table.

“Part of this frustration is shared by more or less all the teams around the play-off spots at the minute, because no-one was really able to take it away. Every team in and around the top six has suffered problems, injuries, whatever. It’s about who can live with the problems and focus.”

Norwich’s sole victory since the spring international break came at fellow stumblers Blackburn.