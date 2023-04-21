Ex-Saido Berahino agent is hit with FA ban

Saido Berahino split with his former agent Aidy Ward in 2015, two years before the striker later departed The Hawthorns. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire..

Aidy Ward, who Berahino split from in 2015 when the former Hawthorns youngster was one of the Premier League’s hottest prospects, has been sanctioned for approaching a player under the age of 16.

The representative and his Colossal Sports Management firm were found guilty by an independent panel after allegations of various approaches to a minor between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019. He denied the claims and lodged an appeal.

Ward cannot work in the field again until after December 3, 2024. His former client Berahino departed The Hawthorns in 2017 and has since played in Belgium. The 29-year-old is now in Cyprus.