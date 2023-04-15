West Brom's Daryl Dike could be set for extended lay-off with Achilles injury

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion covers his face as he is examined after he was injured (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Striker Dike has endured some dreadful injury luck in his year at The Hawthorns and appears to have picked up a third major injury having been stretchered off in first half stoppage time with his side 1-0 down.

But Jayson Molumby scrambled in a memorable double after the break to the delight of travelling Baggies for a first away win since January 14.

Carlos Corberan confirmed the striker has injured his Achilles but Albion will take some time before full checks and reviews on the injury.

Corberan said: "It looks like an Achilles injury and they never really are good. Achilles injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage.

"I have been watching these types of injuries that unfortunately happen and we need to see how much damage appears and depending on this, we will know the months.