Rotherham 3 West Brom 1 - player ratings

Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 7

Couldn't do an awful lot with the goals - but made a handful of top saves to prevent it from being a heavy loss.

Darnell Furlong 4

A bad day at the office for many including the full back. Sloppy in possession, poor going forward and off at the back.

Semi Ajayi 4

A day to forget on his return to the Millers. Gave the ball away, mistimed headers and was taken off to cheers from the Albion fans.

Erik Pieters 5

Had to battle with Jordan Hugill and it has to be said he lost the battle. Hugill was Rotherham's main target and he played a hand in a number of their moves and netted twice.

Conor Townsend 6

One of the only ones to come out of it with any credit at all. Stepped up as skipper for the day, won the penalty and looked useful early in the first period but like many players, had an overall off day.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6

Handed his chance and showed glimpses of why fans are calling for him to start regularly. His direct through pass led to Townsend's run into the box for the penalty.

Nathaniel Chalobah 4

Poor, lacklustre and looked light years away from his Millwall display. Sloppy in possession on a number of occasions and failed to protect the back four.

Jed Wallace 5

Arguably Wallace's most off colour display in an Albion short. Put in two delicious first half crosses that were begging to be buried - but aside from that struggled to put a stamp on the game.

John Swift 5

Scored the penalty but did little else. Showed no urgency on the ball and at times and poor in possession.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Worked hard, ran the channels well and linked well early on with the wide players. Top marks for effort and did have the odd long range effort at goal but had little to play with all afternoon.

Daryl Dike 5

Again, Dike worked hard but had little by the way of clear cut chances. Had an early snap shot saved - but the Rotherham backline dealt with his physical presence.

Subs

58 - Marc Albrighton for Swift 4

Made little impact on the game

58 - Kyle Bartley for Ajayi 5

Won a few initial headers but slipped which almost led to a chance

58 - Tom Rogic for Furlong 4

Showed a few nice touches but little else

74 - Karlan Grant for Brandon Thomas-Asante 4