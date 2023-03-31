Millwall could have three back for West Brom trip

Mason Bennett is set to return for Millwall in their crunch clash at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Lions are likely to welcome back key midfielder Mason Bennett from the best part of three months on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

Bennett, 26, a former Derby prospect, was stretchered off in the home clash against Sunderland on February 4.

He has not featured since but returned to training earlier this week as Gary Rowett’s troops focus on a return to Championship action against Albion as ninth hosts sixth in the play-off race – with Millwall five points better off.

Rowett, who was mentioned in connection to The Hawthorns hotseat before Carlos Corberan replaced Steve Bruce, is also boosted by the possible return of midfielder Billy Mitchell (ankle) and attacker Tyler Burey (hip) – whose only goal of the season was the 90th-minute match-winner between the two sides at The Den in October.

Albion were under the caretaker charge of Richard Beale at the time and floundering down in the relegation zone.

“We’ll see how they progress as the week goes on,” Rowett said. “It’s quite hard, when they have been out for quite a long period of time, to assess how close to first-team action they are until they’ve had a full week’s training. Then you can assess that whole week in its entirety.

“That’s the difficult bit at this stage, for someone like Billy – who has been so influential when he was fit – can he go straight back into the team with eight games to go? Or is it going to take him three or four games to find his feet?