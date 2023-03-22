Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E40: Play-offs predictions and Yokuslu the bouncer

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

With Albion in the middle of a two week break from Championship action - the boys look at the nine remaining games and predict how many points they will get between now and the end of the season.

TJ Smithy returns with another quiz - and they discuss Jed Wallace's lengthy club interview, and what Jake Livermore's legacy will be at Albion if he leaves in the summer.

Jonny and Lewis also reveal the first Baggies Broadcast guest for the end of season series, answer your questions and talk about what Albion players could do in their post playing careers.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

