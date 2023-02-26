West Brom loanee Marc Albrighton admits he 'could've done better'

Marc Albrighton (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Premier League and FA Cup winner joined Albion on a deal until the end of the season in January - and impressed on his debut against Coventry City.

However, since then he hasn't hit the levels many Albion fans expected from him and he was substituted at half-time of the defeat to Watford on Monday.

Albrighton explained how he has been 'rushing things' in a bid to get the fans onside - and that has possible impacted his performances.

He said: "It's been hard on a personal level to hit the ground running, but I know that's what I need to do because there is no bedding in period.

"When I was named in the XI for the first game against Coventry, it was refreshing because I didn't have to wait for that chance.

"I think I could've done better in some games, I'm more than honest enough to say that.

"But everything's here for me and I'm making sure my performances et better and I have more of an impact.

"There have been times where I've had more time than I've realised and I have therefore rushed things, but when you're at home you want to create chances as early as possible, get the fans onside and get an early goal.

"I'm probably one of the older players in the squad, but I'm learning everyday here and it's something I'm keen to do more of."

Albrighton's most successful time at Leicester came under Claudio Ranieri with the Italian leading the Foxes to the Premier League title back in 2016.

The winger explained he has quickly noticed there are similarities between the Italian and current Baggies boss Carlos Corberan when it come to attention to detail.

He added: "One thing I've really noticed about the manager is how detailed he is about everything. It's similar to Ranieri in certain aspects in terms of going into games knowing yours and even other people's roles.