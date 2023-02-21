Derek Statham in West Brom to greet Baggies with thrilling tales

IMAGES OF THE 20TH CENTURY-WITH WEST BROMICH ALBION DREAMING OF A PLACE IN THE PREMIERSHIP DIVISION NEXT SEASON,HERE'S A FLASHBACK TO THE TEAM IN FEBRUARY 1981 JUST BEFORE A MATCH WITH LIVERPOOL.ALBION'S SPIRITS HAD BEEN RAISED BY A LETTER FROM THEIR NUMBER-ONE FAN,ERIC CLAPTON,ASKING FOR A COLOUR PRINT OF ALBION TO HANG IN HIS RECORDING STUDIO.THE LINE-UP IS (BACKROW): ALLY BROWN,BRENDON BATSON,MARTYN BENNETT,TONY GODDEN,CYRIL; REGIS,REMI MOSES,PETER BARNES,(FRONT): GARY OWEN,JOHN WILE,BRYAN ROBSON,DEREK STATHAM, JOHN DEEHAN-EXPRESS & STAR COPYRIGHT PIC FROM LIBRARY ARCHIVE-DATED-7/2/1981-USED-19/4/2001 Former West Bromwich Albion player Derek Statham presents trophies to Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion. EXPRESS & STAR.......COPYRIGHT....DAVID HAMILTON.....SANDWELL PIC.....SPORT PIC........WEST BROMWICH ALBION VS MANCHESTER UNITED......Albion legend Derek Statham back at the Hawthorns, before the game.

The former left-back is over from Spain to greet supporters at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club – a popular former Baggies supporter haunt – on Thursday evening.

Wolverhampton-born Statham played 373 games in Albion blue and white, almost exclusively in the top flight, between 1976 and 1988. He also won three England caps and was voted one of the Baggies' 16 best ever players in 2004.

“I’m so looking forward to coming back to the Midlands and seeing everyone again," Statham said. “The club still means a lot to me and the fans are a very special bunch who know their football.

“I still follow the results to this day and the new manager is doing a fantastic job and I’m glad the club have tied him down to a new contract with Leeds looking for a new manager.

“The club needs to be in the Premier league and stabilise for a few years. The fans deserve some success on the pitch too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at West Bromwich Dartmouth Cricket Club which is traditionally a place fans used to meet before home games.

“Hopefully the place is packed as we look back on some great times for the club.”