Baggies past and present. Carlos Corberan and Watford chief Slaven Bilic embrace and share a word ahead of kick-off (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan’s men have lost three away Championship fixtures in a row – and four in all competitions – and find themselves with work to do to make up ground on the top six.

We assess some talking points from the Baggies’ latest blip, in which Albion were all at sea before the break and stung by the Hornets late on.

1. Defensive lapses

Albion’s rearguard frailty is nothing new and, in truth, settled in shortly into the new year.

That is the best part of seven weeks ago and despite some comebacks – Luton away – and some responses – Coventry at home – Corberan’s men are shipping goals at an alarming rate.

That defensive record will do nothing for a play-off bid. Is it time for a change of personnel? Perhaps the head coach may consider Semi Ajayi, but Albion must address their decision-making and distances at the back.

2. Game management

Corberan will be mightily frustrated at Albion’s response to two equalisers at Vicarage Road.

They fell 2-1 down 10 minutes after Conor Townsend’s equaliser and slipped to 3-2 behind seven minutes after Jed Wallace had restored parity.

That isn’t the head coach’s only ire of late. Albion have also been far too generous with set-pieces, which have been costly – although on Monday they were undone from open play.

As well as slumping after netting, the Baggies were once more slow starters on their travels, which is cause for concern.

3. January recruits

Marc Albrighton’s Albion loan started with an eye-catching debut but has tailed off with three subsequent lower-key displays.

Nathaniel Chalobah was unable to build on a promising first start and it was telling both were hooked at the interval on Monday.

The head coach stressed he is confident both can adapt to his side’s game and the rigours of the Championship calendar. Both, particularly Albrighton,will want to give their spells an early shot in the arm as soon as possible.

4. Rare changes spark revival

Corberan, typically, does not do half-time substitutions. Indeed in his previous 18 fixtures we have only seen young Zac Ashworth withdrawn in the FA Cup tie at Chesterfield at the interval.

But the introduction of Jayson Molumby in particular helped the visitors click through the gears against Slaven Bilic’s men.

Molumby was harshly dropped for Chalobah. His displays from the bench have been busy – and not entirely positive as he has been caught for opposition goals – but his energy surely merits a recall.

5. Out of position?

There has been much talk of rotation and positional change amid Albion’s attacking trio behind the striker.

The more unfamiliar sight of Jed Wallace in a central role has become increasingly common, with new boy Albrighton the right and Jed Wallace, a central player by trade, on the left.

Corberan explained at Watford that Swift was in a ‘false playmaker’ role, tasked with drifting in and providing Conor Townsend with space to attack beyond him. Wallace, meanwhile, could use his speed to counter with Brandon Thomas-Asante.

It remains to be seen whether Corberan will revert to familiar roles as Albion hunt a win this weekend.

6. Griffiths grounding

Th goalkeeper might have hoped for a better response from shipping that late Blackburn equaliser than conceding three goals.

But, on just a second senior Baggies start, there were a couple of huge saves from the 21-year-old that kept Albion in it as they hunted a third leveller.

Corberan was notably pleased with that amid a ‘mature’ display and stressed Griffiths was blameless for the defeat.