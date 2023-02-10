Notification Settings

'A bad, bad evening': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on West Brom's derby day defeat - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury give their take on a tough night for Albion as they were beaten 2-0 at Birmingham City.

Early in the first period David Button was caught cold by a Hannibal Mejbri free kick.

Albion never got going, failed to create a real clear cut chance - and fell 2-0 behind when Krystian Bielik's header early in the second half.

