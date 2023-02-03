Carlos Corberan happy Karlan Grant is still a part of West Brom squad

Karlan Grant (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant, 24, was poised to join Swansea for the second half of the season on deadline day, but the move was pulled late on as Albion pursuit of teenage Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson broke down.

Corberan secured Marc Albrighton’s signature as cover for the injured Matt Phillips and would only allow Grant to leave if a replacement came in. The head coach said yesterday, however, that he did not want to lose Grant and the decision was based on the player, rather than the good of the squad.

Corberan said: “In the last day of the market, these sort of things happen. That’s why people say that a player isn’t a player until it’s done. This situation has happened to many clubs and many teams. I can give you the right answer – I am totally focused on working with all the players that I have.

“I was happy to have Grant here, and I let him know exactly this. In some moments you can find short solutions, but in my opinion it’s important to keep Grant in this team, it’s for the best.

“The fact that I have Grant here makes me pleased, with the squad that I have. I promise that I am not going to miss anything but I am focused and determined to work with the players that I have.”