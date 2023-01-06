Goals, hat-tricks and embarrassments: West Brom's most recent FA Cup non-league ties

Woking's Tim Buzaglo, who scored a hat-trick, celebrates one of his goals with teammate Biggins (top).

When it comes to giant killings and non-league ties Albion are in that memorable category for all the wrong reasons.

Every year when the third round comes around Baggies fans have to re-live the memories of that forgettable 4-2 defeat back in 1991.

But non-league ties and Albion have been a rarity.

In fact, since 1990, including the Woking debacle, Albion have only faced opposition from outside of the Football League on five occasions.

January 2015

West Brom 7-0 Gateshead

No chance of an upset here against the team from the north east.

Albion were fired from the front by Saido Berahino - a man with a point to prove after being out of the side for so long.

He scored four, with Chris Brunt and James Morrison also getting among the goals as the Baggies progressed.

November 1993

Halifax Town 2-1 West Brom

This is back when Albion were in the first round rather than the third - something many fans simply won't remember.

Mid table Conference outfit Halifax Town, now FC Halifax Town were the hosts.

Jason Peake and Steve Saunders got the goals for the Shaymen - and despite a goal from Andy Hunt Albion slipped to defeat.

Peake actually joined Halifax that summer after their relegation from the EFL over West Brom - as Halifax offered more money.

And the Sky cameras were in attendance as they smelt an upset - and they certainly got one.

November 1992

West Brom 8-0 Aylesbury United

You have to go back to 1992 for Albion's biggest FA Cup win - coming over Aylesbury United.

Ossie Ardiles side went on a rampage with Kevin Donovan leading the way with a hat-trick.

Bernie McNally, Bob Taylor, Gary Robson, Paul Raven and Ian Hamilton also got in on the act.

November 1991

West Brom 6-0 Marlow

It was another non-league side and a convincing.

Gary Strodder headed home the first before Don Goodman tapped home from close range.

Craig Shakespeare made it three, and then added a fourth, McNally a fifth and then Robson the final goal.

January 1991

West Brom 2-4 Woking

Arguably the most embarrassing day in the club's history - that will never be forgotten.

West Brom were already at a low ebb but Tim Buzaglo made sure that got worse.