Carlos Corberan reveals strong West Brom side for Chesterfield FA Cup tie

Carlos Corberan will make 11 changes at Chesterfield tomorrow but will still call on a line-up and squad full of experience and quality (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head coach is set to ring the changes for the third round tie at the Technique Stadium, but his intended line-up is a nod to the quality and depth in his ranks.

Corberan was extremely open – in the style of his former mentor and boss at Leeds Marcelo Bielsa – with the personnel set for Cup action.

Left-back Zac Ashworth is the only player from Richard Beale's under-21s who will travel with the first-team squad to the National League high-flyers and is likely to start.

The rest of Corberan's starting line-up and matchday squad will consist of seniors, those who have been in rotation during recent Championship action and those further on the fringes.

Included for first starting action in some time will be David Button, Martin Kelly, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach and Karlan Grant.

Centre-back Semi Ajayi will start for the first time since his ankle injury and subsequent surgery sustained at Wigan in late August. The Nigerian enjoyed a cameo against Reading in Monday's 1-0 win.

"It's a competition that I am going to manage with the highest level of respect," Corberan said in his press conference this morning.

"Only one under-21 player is going to travel with the team. This competition you can have two players more involved, you can add two players more on the list who travel.

Only one under-21 player will travel because we need this position covered, but all the group are going to be first team players because it's a first team competition."

Others set to feature from the off in Derbyshire are Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Rogic, Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who have all been frequent Championship starters this term. In Rogic and Thomas-Asante's case the duo have been starting every other fixture in rotation with John Swift and Daryl Dike – with a senior first-team substitute bench expected among the nine substitutes permitted to be named in the FA Cup.

Corberan added of squad players: "It's what they deserve (to feature). We are a first-team squad and they are a part of it. Sometimes you pick one player for a game and they do well, so you keep picking them. It doesn't mean the others aren't ready to compete.

"Livermore has made an amazing career in this club and he is more than ready, he is playing Premier League and he's ready to play any type of game.

"The same with Reach, Livermore will play tomorrow, Kelly will play tomorrow, Reach will play tomorrow, they're first-team players and they need to be ready to play in a first-team competition.

"Gardner-Hickman will play tomorrow, Grant will play, Diangana, Asante, Rogic. They're first-team players and they need to be ready. Button will play because I need everyone ready to compete and play in any circumstances. It's one cup game where it's necessary for us to compete and we'll have only one under 21 player because we need cover in that position.

"The other group (subs) will travel with our squad because we respect this competition and this game will test us, our level and we need to have the right answers."

Kenneth Zohore, who has been frozen out and was told by Steve Bruce last summer he can find a new club, is not set to be involved.

Kean Bryan has not played in more than a year and is not ready to feature.

"Reach is the only one who maybe hasn't started a game, but every time he is involved he has played minutes from the bench because I think he is a very important player for us," added the head coach.

"Grant, Rogic, Asante, Diangana are all players who have played in the first XI.

"Ajayi was playing in the first XI but he hasn't played because of his injury, and because Erik Pieters has been playing well with his minutes as a centre back – that's the only reason why Ajayi has not played right now. Semi will play tomorrow, and David Button - the goalkeeper position is always special. "

Hosts the Spireites, managed by former Wolves midfielder and Wigan and Ipswich boss Paul Cook, are third in the National League and have been playing in non-league's top tier since back-to-back relegations in which they dropped out of the Football League in 2018.