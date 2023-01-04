Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E29: New Year same West Brom...on and off the pitch

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

The boys look at the win over Reading and the fruitful festive period that has delivered maximum points.

They launch a new 'Alternative Baggies' section, pick the bones from Monday, talk loans, Companies House, land, assets and finances.

They also look ahead to the FA Cup trip to non-league Chesterfield and answer your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

