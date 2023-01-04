Baggies Broadcast S6 E29: New Year same West Brom...on and off the pitch

Baggies Broadcast

The boys look at the win over Reading and the fruitful festive period that has delivered maximum points.

They launch a new 'Alternative Baggies' section, pick the bones from Monday, talk loans, Companies House, land, assets and finances.

They also look ahead to the FA Cup trip to non-league Chesterfield and answer your questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)