Coventry 1-0 West Brom - Report

Headed from Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion comes off the post and then off the keeper before being scrambled clear

It looked like Carlos Corberan's side would settle for a share of the spoils to bring an end to their five-match winning run on an off-night in which City were the brighter for large parts but kept at bay by Alex Palmer.

But Erik Pieters clipped Swedish frontman Gyokeres, who converted from 12 yards to make the difference at the CBS Arena.

In-form Albion could not quite draw inspiration from a large away following of almost 4,500 on a night of festive disappointment where they were second-best for the majority.

Coventry's threat mostly came from distance, though Jonathan Panzo had headed against the woodwork. The visitors saw Tom Rogic and Darnell Furlong efforts cleared from the line as the clash swung this way and that.

But a late sting in the tail was not undeserved for bright and lively City, who asked questions and were sharper throughout.

Frustratingly, in their game in hand on the remainder of the division, Albion remain 16th in the Championship - when a win would've taken them to eighth.

As his side entered the clash on a thrilling run of wins, Corberan resisted the temptation to make too many changes to his starting line-up.

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion

It was just the sole change from the Rotherham victory as Brandon Thomas-Asante replaced Daryl Dike up front. Dike's start last weekend was his first since returning from several months out injured.

Corberan's attacking line-up at home to the Millers was understandably but it was somewhat surprised the head coach had continued with such an attack-minded midfield for a tricky midweek match night.

Mark Robins' home side, just a place and two points above the Baggies ahead of kick-off, were unchanged despite throwing away a three-goal lead against Swansea to draw last time out.

The atmosphere was crackling ahead of kick-off with a ringing of Psalm 23, as the hosts made good noise of their own. The volume levels were helped by a pre-game tribute to Terry Hall former frontman of The Specials, who died this week. Coventry-born Hall had football trials at Albion as a junior.

With an expectant away end waiting, it was the home side that powered out the blocks. Coventry moved the ball well and a high starting position saw Albion struggle to clear their lines.

Former Villa man Callum O'Hare sent an effort well wide when fee on the edge of the box from Gyokeres' cut-back and it was the start of things to come.

It was midfield colleague Ben Sheaf who lashed one wide from distance next as the visitors struggled to get to grips.

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion and Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City

City were slick, too, as Palmer had to rush off his line to smother a Gyokeres headed opening. The Swedish forward then sent a strike from range a few feet wide of the keeper's post.

Despite a flurry of warnings it was Corberan's men that thought that had a 20th-minute lead through Tom Rogic.

The Australian, who netted in the last away clash at Sunderland, thought he'd done similar in Coventry after a City defensive error from Thomas-Asante's left-sided cross. His low strike beat goalkeeper Ben Wilson - but there was the retreating Manchester City loan defender Callum Doyle, who cleared from the line excellently.

The clash settled down after Albion forced the hosts into a scare. Though Robins' side might have stolen a half-time lead through Gyokeres, who was easily played in on goal - albeit from a narrow angle - only for Palmer to once more come up strong with a big save.

Jed Wallace was rapid on a Baggies counter-attack and shot straight at Wilson when he might have played in Rogic.

Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion saves a headed shot from Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City

City, through O'Hare and the impressive Brazilian Gustavo Hamer, sent more warning shots from distance before the break.

The wind was still in Coventry sails after the interval and defender Jonathan Panzo saw his header from a Hamer corner flick the crossbar on its way over.

Corberan sacrificed the willing running of Phillips for the midfield cover of Jayson Molumby just 10 minutes after the break.

Palmer made a fine low save from Hamer to his left after the hour but from then the visitors clicked up a couple of gears as the booming faithful behind the goal sensed a winner.

Darnell Furlong met John Swift's fine free-kick at the back post but, amid a mass of bodies, his header was cleared from the line.

Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion and Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City

Just as the visitors felt they had the ascendency it was the lively Hamer to keep Palmer honest from distance with another swerving effort as the sides continued to cancel each other out.

And that looked that - until the 91st minute. Pieters, who had played well out of position at centre-back once more, clipped Gyokeres with little danger apparent and the Swede's 11th goal of the season did the damage.

Teams

Coventry City (3-4-2-1): Wilson; Rose, Panzo, Doyle; Burroughs, Sheaf, Hamer (Kelly, 84), Bidwell; Allen (c) (Palmer, 64), O'Hare (Tavares, 90); Gyokeres.

Subs not used: Moore, Kelly, Waghorn, Kane, Dabo.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea (c), Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Swift (Diangana, 90); Wallace, Rogic (Gardner-Hickman, 66), Phillips (Molumby, 56); Thomas-Asante (Dike, 66).

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Grant.

Attendance: 22,519 (4,435 Albion fans)