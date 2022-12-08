Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E25: The boys are back and so are West Brom

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast

The boys are back for the first time in the month as the return of the Championship is almost upon us.

Lewis and Jonny sit down to talk about what has gone on over the international break - and take a look at Albion's trip to Spain and friendly with La Liga side Elche.

They also discuss the returns of Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi to full fitness, the upcoming fixtures, then looming deadline for owner Guochuan Lai's loan to be repaid and much more.

Lewis also answers a handful of questions from the Baggies fans - and looks ahead to Monday's return to Championship action at Sunderland.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

By Jonny Drury

