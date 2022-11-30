Notification Settings

West Brom to face La Liga side Elche in behind closed doors friendly

By Jonny Drury

West Brom are set to conclude their mid season training camp in Spain with a behind closed doors friendly against La Liga outfit Elche CF on Friday.

Darnell Furlong on the ball during West Brom training in Spain (WBA)
Albion flew out to Spain on Sunday for a warm weather training camp - with Carlos Corberan keen to take advantage of the World Cup break to work with his side and bring them closer together.

The Baggies boss has talked about how he wants to use the trip as a team bonding exercise - to prepare Albion for their return to Championship action against Sunderland on December 12.

All of the Albion squad, plus a handful of academy players, have made the trip to Spain and they will conclude the trip to Costa Blanca with a run out against Elche on Friday with kick off at 11am.

The La Liga side, managed by former Argentinian international Jorge Almirón, currently sit bottom of the table with four points from 14 games.

West Bromwich Albion
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

