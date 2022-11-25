Carlos Corberan aims to maintain West Brom's clean bill of health

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion and Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The head coach saw £7million striker Daryl Dike play a few minutes against Stoke before the break on his return from a long-term setback, while Karlan Grant will also be available after a slight knock, to compete with Brandon Thomas-Asante.

“The first time we have everybody available the stronger we are going to be,” Spaniard Corberan said of his forward options.

“Grant was very close to coming back to the game against Stoke because he has been working very hard in recovery to be with the team.

“Dike didn’t play after the first game and this long-term injury is something complicated for players, so when they come back with the group and in games it is positive for them.

“Now we need to control our situation very well to avoid these type of injuries.”

Albion will be boosted in other departments, too, with Semi Ajayi back in some form of training after an ankle injury sidelined him for three months. Fellow defender Kean Bryan is training after over a year out with an ACL injury.

Thomas-Asante’s impact saw Corberan praise the club’s recruitment for plucking the 23-year-old from fourth tier Salford, where he had caught Steve Bruce’s eye as the former boss watched son-in-law Matt Smith play.

He said: “He is one player with skills, one player that the club brings before I arrive here and it was not a very typical situation to move a League Two player to the Championship.

“It shows we have a very good recruitment department in the club, because I am using these type of resources the club provide.