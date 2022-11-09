Carlos Corberan wants West Brom to match 'basics with extras' in bid to start firing

Carlos Corberan of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road on November 5, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies showed the necessary battle required to graft their way to an important three points in making it successive wins by downing QPR on the road on Saturday.

It was a spirited and battle-hardened performance against the high-flying Rs, where Corberan’s game plan was carried out to a tee. The head coach and travelling fans were highly impressed by their side’s resilience.

“That is what in the Championship you need,” said ex-Huddersfield boss Corberan.

“In football you have the basics and, after, the extras.

“If the basics are not working then the extras are not going to work either.

“Only with the basics is not enough, but only with the quality in some moments is not enough either.

“So for me we need to keep working a lot to make the basics and nominating the things that can make a difference too.”

Corberan will enjoy the time he relishes on the training ground with his Albion troops following Saturday’s home fixture against Stoke.

It is the final clash before Championship action is parked for the World Cup and a third win on the spin could really boost Albion aspirations for the return to action.

The Spaniard has noted elements of his side’s game, particularly in attacking departments, to develop.

“We try to be dominant in every situation, unfortunately we were not dominant in every situation so we still need a lot of work,” he added.