West Brom fans 'shine a light' in ownership protest

By Jonny Drury

Hundreds of West Brom fans have shone lights around The Hawthorns - to 'shine a light' on their concerns surrounding the club's plight.

West Brom fans 'shine a light' in the 12th minute of their clash with Blackpool
Action for Albion, a group recently set up due to concerns about how the club has been run, has been gathering a following among Baggies fans on social media.

It has been set up due to an increasing number of supporters becoming unhappy about the loans owed to the club by owner Guochuan Lai, as well as what they see as a lack of communication from the club regarding off field financial issues and the summer transfer window.

And after the club hit the bottom of the Championship on Saturday - the group have come together to launch #ShineALightOnWBA - which saw hundreds of supporters shine their smart phone lights in the crowd during tonight's clash with Blackpool.

It was also coupled with numerous chants of 'we want out money back' - a nod to the £4.95m loan Lai took out to put into another of his companies, a previous loan inherited from former owner Jeremy Peace and a £2 million bank loan Lai secured against a share in the club.

The groups mission statement states: "Action for Albion believe that the custodians in charge of WBAFC, whoever that may be, behave legally and morally professional and place the clubs’ interests at the heart of everything they do."

More action is set to be planned by the group in the future.

