West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: We need to find solutions

Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on October 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Illman Ndiaye and Olie McBurnie scored in the first half to put Sheffield United in a commanding position - and Albion couldn't get back into the game.

Corberan admitted it was evident the problems that Albion are facing - and they need to find ways to turn things around.

The Spaniard also added that his side need to defend better - after shipping two soft, costly goals.

He said: "I think it was hard. You see exactly the situation we face, the momentum we had, and the problems we need to fix.

"We need to be ready to face this difficulty. We cannot say we need to avoid it – what we need to do is win games.

“If we defend better, we’re in a better situation to win games, if we attack better, we’re more likely to win games.

“If we defend better, we will concede fewer chances and if we attack better, we will create more.

“We need to find the solution of this situation in the way we perform.

“Any goal we concede is negative and for me, I know the team has conceded first in the first 15 minutes.

“In the second half we attacked better and we defended a bit better."

Despite the defeat, Albion's third on the bounce and fourth in their last six outings, the Baggies new head coach believes in the players he has at his disposal.

He added: "I believe in the players we have and in the work we need to do to change this situation and this momentum.

“In my first three weeks we will play many games but this is the challenge, to develop these players.