Ron Gourlay: There is still time for a promotion push

Ron Gourlay (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

New head coach Corberan, 39, oversees a side languishing in 23rd in the second tier after his switch to The Hawthorns this week.

Albion are, however, still just 12 points from the division’s top six after 16 matches – and CEO Gourlay does not see the margin as insurmountable as the club go about a response from what was described as a ‘frustrating’ start to the season.

Gourlay is set to speak to the media today in Corberan’s unveiling. He said in a club statement: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality, and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns.

“We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance, and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.”

Albion have won just twice from their opening 16 games, with eight points separating Corberan’s men to the top half. Gourlay issued a message of gratitude to supporters for remaining patient during a trying start to the season.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season,” the statement read.