Former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael leaves Besiktas

Valerien Ismael

Ismael, who was sacked by Albion in January, took over at Beskitas earlier this year and won four of the first five Turkish Super Lig games - but they have won just once since.

And after a 2-1 defeat to Hatayaspor on Sunday - the Bestikas board has acted.

beIn Sports Turkey have reported that the club's board agreed for Ismael and his coaching staff to leave the club.

It now means he is now looking for his fourth job in just over two years.

After their defeat and in his last interview as Besiktas boss, Ismael said: "After starting the game like this, I don't find this performance acceptable.

"Our performance in the second half was not what we expected and I take responsibility.

"However, some of our players also need to understand how to play in Besiktas. "I have the feeling that we didn't give our best, especially in the second half.

"We will analyse and consider the situation. It's shocking, of course. "We came here for the win, something we didn't expect. We weren't aggressive enough. Our mentality was generally not what I wanted.

"Everyone has to take their own responsibility. I take my own responsibility too. "The task of the football player is on the field. The performance on the field should correspond to playing in Beşiktas."

During his time, Ismael signed a handful of former Premier League players including Dele Ali, Cenk Tosun, Wout Weghorst and Romain Saiss.