Baggies Broadcast S6 E16: A desperate situation at West Brom

Baggies Broadcast

Albion continue to slide down the Championship table and are close to the bottom spot in the division - as the club prepares for a new manager.

But it has been another tough week for the Baggies - as defeats to Bristol City and Millwall leave the club in a perilous position.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury discuss the issues both on and off the field - and talk about when does relegation become a genuine possibility.

TJ Smithy is back with another quiz and the pair take your questions, of which there are many.

