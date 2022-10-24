Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E16: A desperate situation at West Brom

By Jonny Drury

Listen to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man - as West Brom's season hits a new low.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

Albion continue to slide down the Championship table and are close to the bottom spot in the division - as the club prepares for a new manager.

But it has been another tough week for the Baggies - as defeats to Bristol City and Millwall leave the club in a perilous position.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury discuss the issues both on and off the field - and talk about when does relegation become a genuine possibility.

TJ Smithy is back with another quiz and the pair take your questions, of which there are many.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

