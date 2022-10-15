Notification Settings

West Brom duo set for return to hand new manager key boost

By Lewis Cox

Timely returns for Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi will provide a double boost to whoever takes the Albion hot-seat, says interim boss Richard Beale.

Albion striker Daryl Dike is finally nearing a return after a thigh injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies duo are nearing a return to training and set to be back involved in just a couple of weeks following lengthy stints on the sidelines.

United States international frontman Dike, 22, the club’s big-money January signing, has made just three appearances for Albion – once as a starter – and just 12 minutes as a late substitute on the opening weekend at Middlesbrough under sacked boss Steve Bruce, prior to his thigh tear.

“All I know is he’s still injured and a couple of weeks away,” Beale said on Dike’s recovery.

“He’s working really, really hard to get fit, he’s a great guy and has been missed by the previous regime I know.

“He’s a good player and I know a fit Daryl Dike brings a lot to the squad.

“He’s a couple of weeks away from training, once he starts back it’ll be really, really positive.”

Ajayi’s ankle setback came as a significant blow for Bruce early into the season.

The Nigerian defender limped off in the 1-1 draw at Wigan in late August and required surgery. He is also closing in on a return to bolster a Baggies backline that has managed just two league clean sheets in 13 prior to the trip to Reading.

Beale added of the 28-year-old: “I believe it’s similar, but you’re always wary of saying too much in case there’s any setbacks. They will be two big additions to the squad and whoever the new manager is will be getting two very good players to add to the squad.”

