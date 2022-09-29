Ally Robertson: West Brom need to hit ground running and get on a roll!

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich City fouls Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road on September 17, 2022 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Hopefully the performance we put in last time out at Norwich before the international break could be the start of better to come.

Going way back to my day, I remember we played at Fulham and that was a game we felt everything came together and we then went on a 10 or 12-game run without getting beat.

When you see that commitment given you just hope it carries on through training and into the next game. We need to start a run.

In the Championship, you can win a few games and be in the top six and lose a few and be in the bottom three. That’s how it is.

The thing I’m looking for is having the commitment, attitude and standard back to where it needs to be – and hopefully that started at Norwich.

Norwich is a hard place to go and it was great, after being so bad against Blues, to put in a response and performance. It was a team performance.

As long as we play as a team on Saturday then we will beat Swansea. In games we’ve struggled we’ve played as forwards, midfielders and defenders, we’ve not been a team.

The first thing I’m looking for now is please can we have a clean sheet! That is one thing that Brucie will be looking at the same. We’ve been making enough chances but we’ve been giving away silly goals, there hasn’t been enough clean sheets.

We had to change the way we attacked because of the way it was going, but now we’ve got to make sure we cut out mistakes at the back.

If we can put together a committed run of three or four games then I believe everything will change.

Erik Pieters at the back brings his experience, whereas with Brandon Thomas-Asante, the great thing with him is that he’s come in and wanted to make things happen.

That’s what we haven’t had and that’s what we need. If he can carry on doing that it’ll be great.

Pieters, being an organiser at the back, is also a great move.

New signing Tom Rogic spent so long at Celtic and could be ready to make a first appearance.

I’m not so happy because I’m Rangers! But he’s come from Scottish football and can show what he can do.

So many people have said what a great time he’s had and done well, hopefully he can do similar here.