West Brom v Southampton: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

And despite currently having more options in his squad than he has arguably had all season, the majority of the spots on Sunday's team sheet have probably already been filled.

However, it will be interesting to see how he sets up defensively.

Against Leicester he adopted a back five rather than a four and it worked to with Okay Yokuslu slotting in.

At Sheffield Wednesday, they went with the same system and it didn't work.

On the other side of that, Corberan has stuck with a four for most of the season and has had success with it against the bigger sides.

So that is one area where he has a decision to make.

Elsewhere, the wide right and strikers positions will be up for debate among fans.

However, for me it will be Tom Fellows out wide with Jed Wallace back in from the start up front.