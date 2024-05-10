Play-off 'dream' would reward Alex Palmer for his West Brom patience

Nine years on from making his first appearance on the bench for Albion in a Premier League defeat against Arsenal - Palmer is on the verge of what he has called 'achieving a lifelong dream'.

The road to being on the cusp of that dream has been a long one for the Kidderminster born shot stopper, who has been an integral cog in the Albion side since Carlos Corberan's arrival.

After appearing in the squad in May 2015, Palmer has been sent out on loan seven times, with the final spell coming at Luton Town in 2022.

At times it could have seemed like he was never get a chance at the club he joined as a 14-year-old.