West Brom present Daryl Dike with gift after washing powder blunder

By Jonny Drury

West Brom's Daryl Dike made headlines in January when he signed for the club for a reported £7 million - but now he has been making headlines for a very different reason.

Daryl Dike with his washing powder

The 22-year-old US international is undergoing his second round of rehabilitation - after suffering another injury set back earlier this month.

He picked up a thigh tear and is out for at least two months, with Albion fans hoping he will return to help them fire them back to the Premier League.

But it is an off field admission that has seen Dike hit the headlines in recent days.

The youngster posted on his Tik Tok account - explaining how he was finding trouble buying another bag of washing powder to wash his clothes at the apartment he currently lives in.

Then, at the end of the video he posts he explains that the reason he can't find the power he has been using - is because for the last eight months since he's been at the club he has been washing his clothes with dishwasher soap!

The video was picked up and posted on social media - with a number of different sites putting out video clips:

Dike found the funny side of his error as well, by taking to social media to find out from fans what the best correct product would be to use:

However, he didn't need to go on social media to look for the replies as Albion team mate Taylor Gardner-Hickman had him covered:

